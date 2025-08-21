Baltimore unveils Downtown Rise plan to make downtown more walkable, safe and entertaining

Here's a snapshot of this story:

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore unveiled “Downtown Rise,” a two-part plan with an immediate strategic plan (focused on safety, cleanliness, and economic growth) and a 10-year master plan.

The master plan emphasizes four pillars: enhancing entertainment, transforming Pratt Street into a “Main Street,” improving transportation, and boosting pedestrian safety.

Residents welcomed the ideas but raised concerns about traffic, transportation improvements, and the potential cost, which city officials say is still too early to estimate.

WATCH: Baltimore City officially unveils downtown revamp plan to neighbors

On Wednesday, Baltimore residents had a chance to hear how the city plans to revamp the downtown area.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore laid out Downtown Rise, a plan to make downtown more walkable, safe, and fun.

Rise consists of two main plans, a strategic plan that's already being implemented and a 10-year master plan.

The strategic plan centers around economic development, safety, and cleanliness.

Neighbor Harold Booker already likes what he's been seeing.

"I'm, as I mentioned, not a native of Baltimore. I've been here 5 years. And I just can already see that the city's turning around. I heard a lot of good things about lowering crime and how they're trying to get rid of graffiti," Booker said.

The newly released Master Plan focuses on four pillars: connecting people with entertainment, making Pratt Street a community Main Street, focusing on transportation, and making sure pedestrians are safe.

Neighbors, like Keyia Ward, liked what they heard.

"As a long-term resident native of Baltimore, I think that this is kind of the first time that I actually heard of it. I think they have a lot of great ideas," Ward said.

Specifically, she's keeping an eye on what the city does to better transportation.

"Just to even have a really good subway system would actually really benefit us."

Booker was skeptical about how the city's focus on alleviating traffic will pan out.

"I think when you're traveling downtown and it's not rush hour, it's not so bad. But during rush hour it's like a parking lot. I was actually late to getting to this meeting because the traffic."

Many attendees had questions for the presenters, including how this will work out financially.

"I think I would love to see what the actual overall cost is gonna be for all of this."

A Downtown Partnership of Baltimore spokesperson told WMAR 2 News that it's too early in the idea process to estimate a cost of possible improvements.

Next Thursday, the Planning Commission will take a look at the plan.

A vote is expected on October 9th.

