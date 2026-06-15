New Barnes & Noble expected to open in Harbor East later this year

BALTIMORE, Md. — Barnes & Noble is coming to Harbor East.

The bookstore will span 10,000 square feet and be located at 801 Aliceanna Street, right off of John Paterakis circle. The store will consist of books, toys, games, gifts and more.

President of Harbor East Tim O'Donald said that this addition has been a long-term goal of theirs and has been in the making for years.

In addition to Barnes & Noble the harbor is also introducing new retail spaces throughout the summer and fall such as SandboxVR, Game Show Battle Room and Atlas Restaurant Group’s private members club, The Rosewater.

"We are thrilled to be part of this community and look forward to joining the neighborhood when we open this fall,” said Janine Flanigan, VP Store Planning & Design for Barnes & Noble.

The Harbor East location is expected to open later this year, but it is not the only new Barnes & Noble location to open in the state, another store will open in late 2026 or early 2027 at Lutherville Station.

