New Balance releases a new Baltimore versus D.C. sneaker pack to honor the cities' footwear culture

BALTIMORE — New Balance is honoring two cities that helped make its sneakers famous by releasing a Baltimore versus D.C. sneaker pack.

WATCH: New Balance releases a new Baltimore versus D.C. exclusive sneaker pack New Balance releases a new Baltimore versus D.C. exclusive sneaker pack

The Baltimore shoe features red and black colors, while the D.C. shoe features blue and neutral tones.

The shoes are part of the "Made in USA 993" collection.

"I hope that it represents a piece of them," an unidentified representative said.

Each pair costs about $200 and is available online and at select retailers.

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