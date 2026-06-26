Navy flight simulators open to public at Sail250 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Navy's "Strike Group" is offering the public a chance to experience military life with a "mixed reality" experience at Sail250 through Sunday evening, including a popular flight simulator.

March Klein, whose daughter and son-in-law both serve in the Navy, said she brought her nephew and his friend to see the practice flyovers by the Blue Angels, but found the Navy's display on the Baltimore Peninsula drew them in first.

"We've hardly seen any planes yet, because we're coming here to see all the Navy stuff," she said.

Senior Chief Matthew Wilson, a recruiter with the Navy Talent Acquisition Group based in Philadelphia, said the experience is designed for everyone, not just those considering military service.

"The whole family can come out here and experience this. This is not just geared towards that populace who [qualify] for the military, this also is just fun for the whole family," he said.

The flight simulator is among the most popular attractions. Wilson said it mirrors the experience made famous on screen in the "Top Gun" movie franchise.

"You can actually sit in these simulators and they're interactive so they have the seats that move and you're actually going through that flight mission," Wilson explained.

It also helped that the Blue Angels were practicing right overhead on Friday.

"It's very enlightening for people they're like: 'Wow! I'm practicing but they're also practicing,'" he added.

Visitors Adrian Sabb and her grandchildren Bryson and Da'Nylah put the simulator to the test. Bryson gave it a glowing review.

"I'd rate it 100 out of 1 million," he said. His sister was equally enthusiastic.

"I had so much fun and I wish I could fly a real one," she said.

In addition to the flight simulator, the display includes a ship coordinator simulator and a group flight simulator that uses virtual reality technology. Santiago Pioroda-Lim said the experience was more challenging than expected.

"I know you have to tilt the plane forward so it goes forward, but it was still pretty hard," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.