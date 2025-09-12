Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Morgan State University receives phone threat; Police say it was not deemed credible

Morgan State University.png
Morgan State University
Morgan State University.png
Posted

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University received a phone threat late Friday afternoon, according to a post on X.

Officials say the Morgan State Police Department investigated the threat, and it was deemed not credible.

"Out of abundant caution, authorities, including the FBI, have been notified, and the matter remains under active investigation," the post said. "The safety and well-being of our campus community remain our highest priority."

Morgan joins a list of HBCUs that were the targets of threats, which began Thursday.

According to Scripps News Group, Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Southern University and A&M College and Bethune-Cookman University all cited potential threats made against their respective campuses.

Bowie State University released an update following the reports of threats that no calls were made to its campus, but that it would be taking steps to strengthen campus security.

Some Maryland leaders, such as State Senate President Bill Ferguson and Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, have also received threats. Those threats were also deemed not credible.

RELATED: Bomb threats made to homes of Maryland House Speaker, Senate President

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR