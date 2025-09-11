Bomb threats made to homes of Maryland House Speaker, Senate President

TOWSON, Md. — Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones says she received a bomb threat to her Baltimore County home on Thursday.

"Law enforcement responded quickly and determined that it was a non-credible bomb threat," she wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Please see my statement on today’s security threats. pic.twitter.com/uAzjlf3Lxw — Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (@SpeakerAJones) September 11, 2025

State Senate President Bill Ferguson also posted on social media that his home in Baltimore City had been the target of a bomb threat.

"Thankfully, everyone is safe and secure," he wrote.

After what we saw yesterday in Utah, and after what we've seen throughout our country in places like Minnesota over the past several months, it is clear that tragic political violence is on the rise. Earlier today, the Baltimore Police Department received a bomb threat involving… — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) September 11, 2025

Governor Wes Moore released a statement following news of the threats:

The Senate President and Speaker and their families are safe – and Dawn and I are grateful to the Baltimore Police… — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) September 11, 2025

This comes just one day after the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk at an event on a university campus in Utah.

LATEST: FBI releases photos of 'person of interest' following Charlie Kirk assassination

Both Speaker Jones and Senate President Ferguson are Democrats.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country have also reported threats today. While no local HBCU campuses appear to have been impacted, Bowie State Unviersity posted a campus safety update with steps they're taking to strengthen campus security.

Campus Safety Update: In light of recent reports of threats made against several HBCUs today, we want to assure our campus community no threats have been made against Bowie State University.



Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken additional steps to strengthen campus… pic.twitter.com/g5mo4tsZMR — Bowie State University (@BowieState) September 11, 2025

In June, a Representative in Minnesota's state legislature, Melissa Hortman, was shot and killed along with her husband in her home. She'd formerly served as the Speaker of the Minnesota House. A state senator and his wife were also shot, but survived.

