Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bomb threats made to homes of Maryland House Speaker, Senate President

Maryland General Assembly Annapolis State House
WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel
Maryland General Assembly Annapolis State House
Posted
and last updated

TOWSON, Md. — Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones says she received a bomb threat to her Baltimore County home on Thursday.

"Law enforcement responded quickly and determined that it was a non-credible bomb threat," she wrote in a statement posted to social media.

State Senate President Bill Ferguson also posted on social media that his home in Baltimore City had been the target of a bomb threat.

"Thankfully, everyone is safe and secure," he wrote.

Governor Wes Moore released a statement following news of the threats:

This comes just one day after the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk at an event on a university campus in Utah.

LATEST: FBI releases photos of 'person of interest' following Charlie Kirk assassination

Both Speaker Jones and Senate President Ferguson are Democrats.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country have also reported threats today. While no local HBCU campuses appear to have been impacted, Bowie State Unviersity posted a campus safety update with steps they're taking to strengthen campus security.

In June, a Representative in Minnesota's state legislature, Melissa Hortman, was shot and killed along with her husband in her home. She'd formerly served as the Speaker of the Minnesota House. A state senator and his wife were also shot, but survived.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are