Brightening Southwest Baltimore’s holidays

BALTIMORE — A huge lights display on more than a dozen southwest Baltimore homes is back.

A mother and daughter team up every year to manage the massive display of balloons, candy canes and holiday lights, and this year, it has grown a few houses.

"I've been watching this for years," Keith Bagley, a neighbor, told WMAR as he stopped with his grandchildren to see the lights, "and every year this gets greater and greater."

Ida Fliggins, also known as Miss Mae, is a daycare operator by day, and during the holidays, she arranges the with daughter Amanda, who decorates professionally.

"I just want to put a smile on everybody's face," said Fliggins, "Not just a child- adults need to smile too. We all need to laugh. We all need to smile and grin."

"It's wonderful, it brings good cheer to the neighborhood," said Amanda Stokes, "that's why we do this, for the community. So the kids in our area can also get the same cheer, they don't have to drive anywhere, they can walk here and see the festive neighborhood."

The lights bring a lot of joy, and they take a great deal of hard work before the holidays.

"It's a lot of planning, like almost a month, between my team, and here, and my job, it's about a month's work," noted Stokes.

"It brings a lot of joy to the community, the neighborhood. Everybody knows Miss Mae. They just know there's going to be something unbelievable every year," said Tameka Franklin.

You can see lights just about anywhere right now, whether on 34th Street or your own street. But as the end of the year nears, the folks here on Hilton Street hope you stop by and see their community's effort.

"It just makes people happy to see it, you know? Just brighten your day a little," added Franklin.

RELATED: The huge holiday display on more than a dozen Southwest Baltimore homes