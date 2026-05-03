MICA students shine in ‘GEMS’ Exhibit at Baltimore Gallery

At first glance, the work lining the walls of Quid Nunc Art Gallery might look like it belongs to seasoned professionals. But take a closer look, and you’ll find something even more compelling—the artists behind the pieces are still students.

MICA students showcase "GEMS" exhibit at Baltimore gallery MICA students showcase "GEMS" exhibit at Baltimore gallery

The exhibit, titled “GEMS,” features work from students at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), offering a glimpse into the next generation of creatives in Baltimore.

Quid Nunc Art Gallery MICA students showcase "GEMS" exhibit at Baltimore gallery

Gallery owner Nancy Blackwell says the decision to showcase student work was a first — and one that fits perfectly with the gallery’s mission.

“We have a printmaker based on fashion; we also have two painters,” Blackwell explained. “Ling Sun paints on wood block, and Haesuh Paik paints on canvas.”

Quid Nunc Art Gallery MICA students showcase "GEMS" exhibit at Baltimore gallery

Despite their student status, Blackwell says visitors might not realize the difference.

“You would never know unless somebody told you,” she said—an idea that makes the title “GEMS” especially fitting.

The exhibit highlights not just technical skill but emotional depth. Christopher “Sandman” Reaves, one of the featured artists, said the name and concept behind the show were collaborative.

“We all picked the name, and I came up with the statement,” Reaves said. “It’s about those little intimate moments within paintings and pictures.”

For Blackwell, giving emerging artists a platform is about more than just exposure—it's about shifting perceptions.

“When we think of art students, we think that they’re somewhere isolated, painting,” she said. “But they’re really out in the world, taking it all in and creating what they feel in their heart.”

That emotion is evident in the work. Ling Sun described being drawn to vulnerability in her pieces.

“During this time, I was very interested in vulnerable moments,” she said.

Still, stepping into a public gallery space can be intimidating. Both Sun and fellow artist Haesuh Paik admitted to feeling nervous about sharing their work.

“It’s a little bit intimidating,” Sun said.

“It does feel weird — I feel very awkward,” Paik added. “But it’s also very awesome.”

That anxiety quickly fades with community support. Reaves said the response has been encouraging—even drawing attention after hours.

“People have posted pictures of them stopping by,” he said. “One time, it was closed and somebody still took a picture through the window.”

For Paik, seeing her work outside the studio offers a new perspective.

“When you’re spending hours in the studio, you’re always looking at your painting,” she said.

“When it’s in the gallery, you see it differently—and that’s very special.”

For these student artists, “GEMS” is more than just an exhibit. It’s a starting point — a chance to build confidence, gain exposure, and imagine a future in the art world.

“I just want to be very intentional about where my work is and how it’s presented,” Reaves said.

And if this exhibit is any indication, their future is already beginning to take shape. The last run of the exhibit was on Sunday, but Blackwell wants to help spotlight more student artists in the future.

