Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Medical Examiner: Alcohol Intoxication & drowning contributed to missing Baltimore man's death

Baltimore Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing from Thames Street on April 3
Baltimore City Police
Baltimore Police search for 27-year-old man missing since April 3
Baltimore Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing from Thames Street on April 3
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The Medical Examiner has determined how a missing ended up dead in Baltimore's Inner Harbor last month.

Branson Oduor's death was ruled accidental.

According to his autopsy, Oduor sustained "blunt force head injuries in the setting of alcohol intoxication complicated by drowning."

The 27-year-old was last seen alive around 1am on April 3 near The Horse You Came In On bar in Fells Point.

He was reported missing a short time later, before being discovered dead in the Harbor on April 14.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for the FREE Matter for Mallory Weekly Email

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR