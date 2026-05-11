Medical Examiner: Alcohol Intoxication & drowning contributed to missing Baltimore man's death

BALTIMORE — The Medical Examiner has determined how a missing ended up dead in Baltimore's Inner Harbor last month.

Branson Oduor's death was ruled accidental.

According to his autopsy, Oduor sustained "blunt force head injuries in the setting of alcohol intoxication complicated by drowning."

The 27-year-old was last seen alive around 1am on April 3 near The Horse You Came In On bar in Fells Point.

He was reported missing a short time later, before being discovered dead in the Harbor on April 14.