Maryland's newest giraffe ventures outside for the first time

BALTIMORE — We've been sharing with you the story of Titali (Tali for short) since her surprise birth at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore back in March.

Since that time, zoo officials have been working with her, getting her used to the sights, sounds, and smells, and now it seems she's ready to go outside.

Check out this video shared by the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Baby giraffe ventures outside

A Big Step for a Little Calf

During her first adventure outdoors, Tali was supported by two members of the Zoo’s giraffe herd: Caesar, a male who can be seen to her left in the video, and Kesi, a female who has been helping the young calf explore her surroundings.

Tali’s mother, Kipepeo, known as Kipi, has not yet joined her calf outside.

Zoo officials say Kipi still prefers to stay inside the barn, which is common for giraffes adjusting to a new environment.

The Maryland Zoo is extending public visiting hours at the Giraffe House. Guests can now stop by daily between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to see Tali, Caesar, Kesi, and the rest of the giraffe family.