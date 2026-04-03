BALTIMORE — A local organization is stepping up to fight food insecurity one hot meal at a time.

Maryland Safe Haven hosted its third annual fish fry today, where volunteers served 500 free dinners to anyone in need.

Maryland Safe Haven hosts third annual fish fry to fight food insecurity and help local neighbors in need Maryland Safe Haven hosts third annual fish fry to fight food insecurity

The event also featured free haircuts and a fully stocked food pantry. Organizers say it is all about taking care of their neighbors.

"Each one of us help each one of us and we keep that going in. So we do this to meet the holistic needs of all people, not just your physical needs, but your mental needs, also your social needs and any other needs that you have," Keisha Howard said.

The group is expanding its services later this year. Safe Haven plans to launch a new mental health program soon.

You can find their drop-in center on North Collington Street.

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