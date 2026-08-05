Maryland announces historic changes to Preakness weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Preakness is moving, but not location-wise.

The next Preakness Stakes will take place on a Sunday and be moved back by a week to the fourth weekend in May to provide additional time between races and encourage more Kentucky Derby horses to compete in the Preakness.

Governor Wes Moore emphasized that the Preakness remains "the second leg of the Triple Crown."

This comes just a couple of days after Churchill Downs announced a new horse racing series that included the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, but not the Preakness Stakes.

"This is what Maryland comes together for," said First Lady Dawn Moore in her introduction to her husband.

WMAR-2 News/Jeff Morgan

"Our legacy is strong because our people are strong," said Dawn Moore. "Preakness is not just about a race; it is about preserving our history, it is about uplifting our communities, it is about embracing our culture."

Governor Wes Moore added that the Maryland Jockey Club has finalized a new six-year agreement with NBC Sports, allowing millions of people to tune in to the race.

"Today's news is truly historic," Governor Wes Moore said. It shows "what Maryland can do when Maryland controls what happens next."

The governor added that they plan to continue investing in the Park Heights neighborhood to create winners off the racetrack too.

Governor Wes Moore said the horse racing industry generates $3 billion in revenue for the state of Maryland and that no taxpayer funds from the General Fund were used to pay for the intellectual property rights of the Preakness Stakes and the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes in a transaction finalized last week.

"You cannot control your future if you do not own it," Governor Wes Moore said. "If you want to win the Triple Crown, we'll see you in Baltimore."