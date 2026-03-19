Man sentenced to 30 years for role in the murder of woman in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — Alexis Cancel-Soto has been sentenced to life suspending all but 30 years in prison for his role in the murder of Cameran Holt in Federal Hill.

"Today’s sentencing of Defendant Alexis Cancel-Soto to Life, suspending all but 30 years, represents a significant step toward accountability; however, it is not the outcome we sought for Cameran Holt and her loved ones. Our office advocated for a stronger sentence of Life plus 30 years to fully reflect the severity of this loss and the profound impact this crime has had on both the Holt family and our community," the State's Attorney's Office said.

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Cancel-Soto was one of three men involved in the shooting. The other two men have been identified as Daeshaun Blark and Devontaye Richardson.

Holt, who was 19 at the time, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on West Hamburg Street on October 27, 2024. She died from her injuries 10 days later.

A 28-year-old man was also injured in the shootout.