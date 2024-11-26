Three men arrested in murder of woman in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — Three men face charges in the death of a woman in Federal Hill. Cameran Holt,19, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on West Hamburg Street on October 27. She died from her injuries 10 days later.

Daeshaun Blark, 27, Devontaye Richardson, 28, and Alexis Cancel-Soto, 20, were arrested and now face murder charges in her death.

Holt's family started a GoFundMe page to cover her expenses. They described her as the "most loving and selfless person" who "wouldn't hesitate to drop anything to help someone in need."

A 28-year-old man was also injured in the shootout.