Man pleads guilty to murder at senior living facility

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 67-year-old man was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a murder in a senior living community last year.

Norman Waker pled guilty today to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. His full sentence was 60 years, with all but 25 years suspended. He will not be eligible for parole for the first 10 years.

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Walker was charged with killing Clyde Barnes, 79, and shooting another resident at the Pleasant View Gardens senior community in February 2025.

"This tragic act of violence shattered what should have been a place of comfort, care, and security for older adults," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Senior living facilities are meant to serve as safe havens where residents can live with dignity and peace — not places where fear and violence take hold."