BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police and SWAT units are on the scene of a shooting in East Baltimore.

Authorities say the shooting is in the 100 block of North Central Avenue.

According to police, a resident at Pleasant View Gardens opened fire, killing a 79-year-old man and critically wounding a 72-year-old man.

The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was found in the building and taken into police custody.

Officials believe he is the only suspect.

Police are still investigating what caused the shooting.