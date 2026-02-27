Man found not guilty on charges related to Edmondson Village mass shooting

BALTIMORE — The man charged in connection to the 2023 mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center was found not guilty.

Daaon Spears was charged in connection to the shooting that killed 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey.

Four other students were also injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened just outside the Popeyes in the shopping center.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued the following statement about the verdict: