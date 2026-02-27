Man found not guilty on charges related to Edmondson Village mass shooting

BALTIMORE — The man charged in connection to the 2023 mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center was found not guilty.
Daaon Spears was charged in connection to the shooting that killed 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey.
Four other students were also injured in the shooting.
The shooting happened just outside the Popeyes in the shopping center.
State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued the following statement about the verdict:
Today’s verdict is a painful moment for everyone impacted by this tragedy. While the jury has found the defendant not guilty of all charges, nothing about this outcome diminishes the devastating loss of 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey or the lasting trauma experienced by the four other students who were injured.
I want to acknowledge the outstanding, diligent work of our law enforcement partners and the prosecutors in my office who handled this case with professionalism, care, and an unwavering commitment to the facts and the law. They pursued justice thoughtfully and responsibly under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.
Most importantly, our hearts remain with the victim’s family, whose grief and pain continue long after the courtroom proceedings end. No verdict can undo their loss, and we extend our deepest condolences and continued support to them and to all those affected.
We also respect the jury’s decision and thank the jurors for their service and careful consideration of the evidence presented. The integrity of our justice system depends on citizens who are willing to serve, deliberate, and reach a verdict based on the law.
While today’s outcome is difficult, our commitment to public safety, accountability, and supporting victims of violence remains steadfast. Our attention shifts to the case against Bryan Johnson and our continued pursuit of justice for Deonta and closure for his family.