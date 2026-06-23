Man gets life in prison after fatal shooting and dumping body in NJ river

BALTIMORE — A man has been sentenced for his role in a November 2023 murder in Baltimore's McElderry Park.

Pablo Agosto Acevedo was sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years for fatally shooting 38-year-old Pedie Edwards II.

Police began the investigation on November 1, 2023, when family members said Edwards didn't return home and was last seen with Acevedo.

His family learned his body was found more than a month later on December 9 in North Jersey, where it was pulled from the Hackensack River in Secaucus, just outside New York City.

"My brother didn't deserve what happened to him," Tarento Brown, Edwards' sister said to WMAR's Jack Watson in 2024.

"There's no perfect human being, but my brother, what happened to him, he did not deserve."

During the investigation, video footage from the 600 block of N. Decker Avenue showed Acevedo and Edwards riding in a car together. Acevedo briefly got out of the car and shot Edwards, who was in the passenger seat. Police say Acevedo then moved Edwards' body to the backseat and drove away.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered the car was stolen and later recovered in Dundalk.

The car had been set on fire, and inside, investigators found a credit card belonging to Edwards along with Acevedo's driver's license.

Three shell cases were also recovered.

More than a month later, Edwards' decomposed body was pulled out of the Hackensack River in Secaucus, New Jersey. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Three bullets were discovered during the examination, which is consistent with what was recovered from the car.

Police also discovered Acevedo flew from JFK Airport on November 2, 2023, and was later found in Puerto Rico.