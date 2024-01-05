He was killed in Baltimore, found dead in New Jersey. His family wants an arrest

BALTIMORE — Pedie Edwards always answered his phone.

But a few months ago, not only did he not pick up, it was totally off. That's when his sister, Tarento Brown, knew something was wrong.

"My brother didn't deserve what happened to him," said Brown. "There's no perfect human being, but my brother, what happened to him, he did not deserve."

Contributed Photo

He was a father of six, and a handyman, with aspirations to start his own business. All that was cut short when he was killled last November.

Brown, their brother Khalil Bey, and their entire family, have been through a great deal the last two months.

"A lot of hurt, of course, sorrow, grief, anger," Brown added. "Just because my brother was so nice, and so loved by so many people, and to think that this happened to him - this is never anything we thought, what happened to him, because he was loved so much."

On Decker Avenue in Baltimore, police were called for reports Edward was missing. That was on November 1 - police would later say Edwards was killed. His family learned his body was found more than a month later, on December 9 in North Jersey, pulled from the Hackensack River in Secaucus, just outside New York City.

Contributed Photo

The family says they have some idea who might have killed Edwards, and are hoping for an arrest warrant in the near future. Police have not confirmed a suspect with WMAR.

"Closure, Especially for my mother, because it hurts me when she's hurt," said Bey.

No arrests have been made in the case. WMAR reached out to police, who did not provide further details on Thursday.

"Just know my brother was a real person," Brown continued, "and he was loved, and he did not deserve what happened to him."

There is an $8,000 reward for information in the case, according to Metro Crime Stoppers.