Police searching for suspect who allegedly attempted to rape Johns Hopkins student on campus

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are in search of a suspect who allegedly attempted to rape a student on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.

It happened Saturday night in the 3100 block of Wyman Park Drive, on the Decker Quad of the Homewood campus.

An unidentified man approached a student, asking for directions.

Following the encounter, as the student began walking away, police say the man threw the woman to the ground and attempted to remove her clothes.

Area bystanders scared the man off preventing further harm.

Police have released photos of the suspect captured on surveillance video.

BPD via JHU surveillance footage In reference to an assault and attempted rape that occurred on October 18, 2025, in the 3100 block of Wyman Park Drive on the campus of Johns Hopkins University, investigators need your help identifying the individual seen in these pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

In the meantime Johns Hopkins said to expect increased campus patrols.

The university does offer students and affiliates walking to and from their cars or homes at night, with security escorts.

To request one, call 410-516-4600.