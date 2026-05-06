Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Orioles team store

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at an Orioles team store.

Officers responded to the store in the 300 block of West Camden Street for a report of an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they learned a 49-year-old man entered the store, removing two jerseys from the wall.

Police say the suspect attempted to run but was stopped by a store employee. The suspect then brandished a knife and fled on foot.

After a brief search, the suspect was arrested in the 200 block of North Eutaw Street.

He was taken to Central Booking where he'll be charged with armed robbery and various weapons charges.