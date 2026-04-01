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LOCAL EATS: Mama Koko's

LOCAL EATS: Mama Koko's
Travis Case
LOCAL EATS: Mama Koko's
LOCAL EATS: Mama Koko's
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BALTIMORE — Sitting inside of Baltimore's historical James E. Hooper House, Mama Koko's is a refuge from the world.

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LOCAL EATS: Mama Koko's

Baltimoreans and out-of-towners alike can come through to enjoy community, conversation, and cuisine.

This place has been the stuff of legend for me. I've heard so many great things about the food.

On my first visit, I got Morning Protein & Greens, which is a party in a bowl that includes Sautéed Greens, Roasted Sweet Potato, Turkey Sausage, Seasoned Fried Egg, and Avocado.

Drink-wise, I got the Ginger Espresso Tonic, which made me feel like I was inside the classic Miles Davis song "Kind of Blue."

I started talking to my friends as if I was writer during the Harlem Renaissance. To add to the ambiance, the playlist, which was coming through the speakers, featured boom-bap rap and neo soul.

Since my first visit last fall, I've been back at least six times. Every time I go, I'm having great conversations about pop culture and Baltimore.

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