BALTIMORE — Maryland is moving forward with its second round of contract bidding for the Key Bridge rebuild, with potential bidders attending a forum to learn about changes to how the state will handle the project.

Key Bridge rebuild enters second round of contract bidding Key Bridge rebuild enters second round of contract bidding

The rebuild is nearly done with its first phase, which came under Kiewit Infrastructure Company, a contractor overseeing every part of the work. Now, the state wants to divide the remaining work between four different contracts to handle the demolition, clearing, and rebuild of the bridge.

A contractor will first be brought in to handle the demolition of the remaining ramps from the previous bridge. The north, south, and middle spans will then each be handled under three separate contracts. The cost estimates range from $4 billion to $4.8 billion.

The main span over the water is expected to be the most costly and difficult portion of the project.

"The scope of work on this will be the cable-stayed bridge itself with the total length of 3365 feet; the main span over the federal navigation channel will be a minimum of 230 feet vertical clearance. This project will include the collision protection system," said Brian Wolfe, director of project development with MDTA.

Some test pilings are already underway. Contractors will start accepting bids this summer, with each contract on its own timeline. Demolition is expected to begin this fall, followed by the south and north approaches in the spring of next year. Work on the main span is expected to begin in the summer of 2027.

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