Juvenile flees traffic stop, strikes police car twice before arrest in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A juvenile is in police custody following an incident in West Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a patrol officer attempted to conduct a vehicle stop of a Hyundai at 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Harlem Avenue when the driver tried to flee the scene.

During the attempt to escape, the driver of the Hyundai struck the officer's patrol car.

The officer followed the Hyundai to the 2700 block of Presbury Street, a dead end, where the suspect struck the officer's car again before attempting to flee on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested the driver of the Hyundai—a 14-year-old girl.

Police say both the juvenile and the officer sustained minor injuries.

According to officials, the juvenile has a lengthy arrest record that includes stolen auto, robbery, and aggravated assault.

After receiving treatment, the juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where she was charged and detained.