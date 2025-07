BALTIMORE — Baltimore City wrapped the year 2024 with 201 homicides, down 60 from 2023.

In June 2025 there were 14 homicides and 41 non-fatal shootings.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings in the city each month.

Here is July 2025.

7/1 - 4:44pm: A 22-year-old man and a 15 year-old male were shot in the 3000 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Both are listed in stable condition.