'It makes a difference': Volunteers changing lives at Sharp Dressed Man and they could use your help

BALTIMORE, Md. — Every week, volunteers at Sharp Dressed Man sort clothing, organize donations, shine shoes and help men find confidence through professional attire, all free of charge.

Volunteers are changing lives at Sharp Dressed Man and they could use your help Volunteers are changing lives at Sharp Dressed Man and they could use your help

The Baltimore nonprofit has been serving the community since 2011, providing suits and professional clothing to men preparing for job interviews, new careers and major life transitions.

For Jesse Wright, volunteering has become a meaningful part of retirement.

"It fulfills me. I'm almost 70 years old, and the best thing I can do is for someone else," Wright said.

For about a year, Wright has spent time sorting through clothing donations that eventually make their way onto the racks at Sharp Dressed Man.

Taylor Epps Volunteers sorting suit jackets

Every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m., clients can browse the selection and leave with a suit at no cost.

After selecting a suit, many visitors stop by volunteer Lashelle Bynum, affectionately known as the Tie Lady, who's been volunteering with the organization since its earliest days.

"I would take an extra hour from lunch on Wednesdays and volunteer, and I never left," Bynum said. "I just like the smiles we put on the men's faces."

They then pay a visit to Robert Burgess, also known as Mr. Shoe, who helps clients complete their look.

"I'm in control of all the shoes that come in. I'm pretty good at it," Burgess said with a laugh. "I've had times where I've had people come in here who've never had a pair of shoes, and they put shoes on, man, and they start crying and smile."

Executive Director Emily Pickett said volunteers like Wright, Bynum and Burgess have helped the organization grow to reach more people around the state.

Taylor Epps Emily Pickett with Sharp Dressed Man

"We would love to expand our hours, and then also, we've about quadrupled our van events in the past year," Pickett said.

The Sharp Dressed Van travels throughout Maryland, bringing clothing and services directly to communities in need. To keep up with growing demand, the organization is looking for more volunteers, clothing donations and financial support.

The nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, a Casino Night event, is scheduled for Nov. 21, for more information and tickets, click here. Community members can volunteer on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. to sort or Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. to help clients.

"Come on down here," Bynum said. "We have a good time, and if you really care, it makes a difference ... in yourself and in them."

You can also drop professional men’s attire 24 hours a day at their donation shelter parking lot at 250 W. Dickman Street.