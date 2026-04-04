Ice rink closed, tennis courts cut hours as Baltimore addresses park issues

BALTIMORE — The Mimi DiPietro Ice Skating is closed for today, April 4. Baltimore City Rec and Parks say this is due to maintenance issues.

Elsewhere in the city, the tennis courts in Druid Hill Park will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, Baltimore City Rec and Parks says.

They will reopen Monday morning.

As of March 9, Druid Hill, along with two other parks have been closing early as the city addresses the deer problem.

The city launched a deer management program where Baltimore partnered with USDA sharpshooters to help reduce the animals' population.

Deer will be culled from March 9 to April 9 at Druid Hill Park, Leakin Park and Herring Run.

This program will help with deer overpopulation.

The program will also benefit Baltimore's food-insecure neighbors; venison from the culling will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.