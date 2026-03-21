'I Want Justice for My Daughter': Mom speaks out after Baltimore woman killed in Houston

BALTIMORE — What started as a celebration quickly turned to tragedy.

India Thomas traveled to Houston to enjoy turning 27. No one expected she'd stay that age forever.

Syreeta Chase told WMAR-2 News that she and her daughter India Thomas were thick as thieves.

Mom speaks out after Baltimore woman killed in Houston Mom speaks out after Baltimore woman killed in Houston

"I was the type of mom that would pop up on her girls trips. She would say, 'I'm going to Puerto Rico,' and I would hang up and buy a ticket and say, 'I'm coming,'" Chase said.

That's why her daughter's tragic death hurts her even more.

Houston Police say that on February 28, officers found a man dead in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. A woman was also found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby ditch.

Chase said that woman was her daughter, and the man was her boyfriend — both killed just one day after India turned 27.

"At the time, I didn't know that my daughter was shot in the face. I didn't know that she was shot in the upper torso and they shot her in the head execution style," she said. "I just was in disbelief, hysterical, hurt, sad, worried that she was scared, mad that I wasn't there to protect her."

While Houston Police have not released a motive, Chase has a theory.

"I believe that they had intention of robbing them."

Chase said many people will miss her daughter — family, friends, coworkers, and especially her two young children, including one she shared with her boyfriend, who was also killed.

"She's a true Baltimore girl. She was lovable and charismatic and everybody loved her."

Despite her grief, Chase is choosing to believe this tragedy happened for a reason.

"This should not happen to anyone, but if God allowed this to happen, there has to be some way that he's gonna turn this — and it's gonna help somebody's life, it's gonna help some woman get out of a dysfunctional relationship, or it's gonna help somebody maybe listen to their mom. I want justice for my daughter."

At the time of publication, Houston Police have not released any suspect information.