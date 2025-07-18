Harbor Splash scheduled for this Saturday after June delay

BALTIMORE — After being postponed due to rain last month, the Harbor Splash event is on the calendar Saturday morning at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point.

The jump, which starts at 9 a.m., is sold out: 200 tickets in less than a day.

"We've reached this tipping point where we can manage the Baltimore Harbor as a recreational resource - whether that be for kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, or swimming," Adam Lindquist, vice president of the Waterfront Partnership, told WMAR-2 News.

Lindquist, and senior manager of environmental projects and advocacy Allison Blood, jumped in the harbor for a Friday demo for our WMAR-2 News camera.

Lindquist recalls the Healthy Harbor Initiative, which began about 15 years ago. He notes significant progress in cleaning up the harbor through restoration projects; Mr. Trash Wheel and sewer repairs, leading to the 2024 Harbor Splash.

"We do it because it's a lot of fun, and it helps to build this connection between our local environment and the people of Baltimore city," Lindquist said.

Blood was on site at 5 a.m. Friday sampling the water to ensure it's safe for swimming.

"We sample 5 days a week at 5 sites around the Inner Harbor and this is our third season doing it, so this data set we've collected over the past 3 years really inform our ability to swim in the harbor," Blood told WMAR-2 News.

The organization adheres to Maryland swimming beach standards, and their threshold for bacteria counts. Weather conditions are closely monitored. If rain worsens water conditions before the event, it could face another delay.

"The rain is always going to be a factor when we're this close to developed areas and people living, working, playing," Blood said.

Lindquist describes the Harbor Splash as a celebration of the progress made in restoring the harbor and envisions more swimming and water recreation events in Baltimore's future.

The Harbor Splash begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point. While this event is completely sold out, interested participants are encouraged to look for future opportunities.

