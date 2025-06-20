Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harbor Splash postponed following storm

Harbor splash threatened by rain
WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol)
200 swimmers are scheduled to splash into the Harbor at Bond Street Pier on Saturday, June 21
Harbor splash threatened by rain
Posted

BALTIMORE CITY — The Waterfront Partnership announced Friday that Saturday's Harbor Splash will be postponed until July.

"Routine water monitoring has found that the Baltimore Harbor meets the Maryland standard for open water swimming so long as it has not rained within 48 hours," the Waterfront Partnership wrote in a statement. "[L]ast night's rainfall has resulted in less than ideal conditions for a swim Saturday morning."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rains threaten second annual Harbor Splash

The event is now scheduled for Saturday, July 19th, and the people who had registered for tomorrow's splash will automatically be transferred to the new date.

You can request a refund if needed.

"This has been an unusually rainy spring," said Vice President of the Waterfront Partnership Adam Linquist. "While we had to cancel the Baltimore Flotilla last week due to storms and now postpone Harbor Splash, we remain fully committed to the continued restoration and activation of the Baltimore Harbor as a place for recreation, celebration, and connection."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are