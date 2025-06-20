Harbor Splash postponed following storm

BALTIMORE CITY — The Waterfront Partnership announced Friday that Saturday's Harbor Splash will be postponed until July.

"Routine water monitoring has found that the Baltimore Harbor meets the Maryland standard for open water swimming so long as it has not rained within 48 hours," the Waterfront Partnership wrote in a statement. "[L]ast night's rainfall has resulted in less than ideal conditions for a swim Saturday morning."

The event is now scheduled for Saturday, July 19th, and the people who had registered for tomorrow's splash will automatically be transferred to the new date.

You can request a refund if needed.

"This has been an unusually rainy spring," said Vice President of the Waterfront Partnership Adam Linquist. "While we had to cancel the Baltimore Flotilla last week due to storms and now postpone Harbor Splash, we remain fully committed to the continued restoration and activation of the Baltimore Harbor as a place for recreation, celebration, and connection."