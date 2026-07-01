Hammerman Beach draws families and World Cup visitors looking to beat the heat

BALTIMORE — Temperatures near triple digits sent dozens of families to Hammerman Beach in Eastern Baltimore County looking to cool off.

Cheryl Wood brought her kids and some of their friends to the beach, which she visits a few times a year.

"We love the beach and we love getting the opportunity to be out in sand and sun and it was going to be hot today. My kids insisted that we needed to do something in water and this is one of our favorite places. We love this park," Wood said.

Wood said she is a regular at the spot but has mixed feelings about the attention.

"It's pretty great. I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little worried that you're putting this on the news and now our spot's going to be a little blown up, but we do absolutely love it and it's nice to have something so close to home," Wood said.

Not all of the beachgoers were locals. Staffan Buchorn and his friends traveled from Germany to the U.S. for the World Cup and made a stop at Hammerman Beach on their way to Washington.

"We had some time to kill before going to the Airbnb in Washington, so with the weather we decided it would be nice to go to the ocean, to the water. So we asked our good friend Chat GPT what he can recommend and he said, here's a nice park that's on the road for us and looked nice online, so yeah, we decided to go here," Buchorn said.

Their team has already been eliminated from the World Cup, but the group is heading to Washington, D.C., for the Fourth of July.

The park is open this weekend, but reservations are required for weekend days.

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