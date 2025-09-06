BALTIMORE — In a stark contrast to President Trump calling it a "hellhole," Governor Moore called Baltimore the crown jewel of Maryland on Friday.

WATCH: Governor Moore announces continued investment in Baltimore's safety Governor Moore announces continued investment in Baltimore's safety

Moore stood with Mayor Brandon Scott, city and state police, and community members to announce their continued partnership to make Baltimore safer.

The partnership will come in the form of state law enforcement resources to support city police.

"This is about a moment when people are looking to us and trying to say, 'Do you understand the assignment? Do you understand what is required? Do you understand what it takes?' And the answer is all of us," Moore said.

Moore, Mayor Scott, other city leaders, and community members walked around Park Heights speaking with neighbors.

It's the same neighborhood that saw three out of the seven homicides in the city in August.

Scott acknowledged that there's more work to be done.

"One life is one too many," he said.

But he told people that they should still be proud of how far Baltimore has come.

The city has seen the fewest number of homicides it has seen in 50 years.

"When you think about everybody out here today, we truly are all we need. We don't need folks who don't understand Baltimore."

Governor Moore was asked if President Trump inspired Friday's announcement and walk.

"Nothing we are doing is inspired by the President. The President does not inspire us."

Friday's events come after President Donald Trump, Moore, and Scott clashed multiple times over the city's safety and bringing National Guard troops to Charm City.

Governor Moore says Baltimore doesn't need occupation on its streets.

But WMAR 2 News asked him, what about the Baltimoreans who feel differently?

"There's nothing that we won't do to be able to support you and help you. And it's the reason we're all standing together, and we know what works, and I know what doesn't. I take a sense of pride that I'm the commander in chief of the National Guard. That the Maryland guard moves on the instructions of the commander in chief," he said, "I take it way too seriously to think that we should be doing performative and theatrical actions."

Since Trump deployed the guard in DC, he says homicides have dropped to zero.

"How many arrests have the National Guard made? How many illegal guns have the National Guard taken off the streets?

While the governor is doubting the data in DC, he says in Baltimore moving forward they'll be continuing to lower crime with the help of city, state, community leaders and each Baltimorean.