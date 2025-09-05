Gov Moore, Mayor Scott reinstate state law-enforcement support for Baltimore

Governor Moore and Mayor Scott announce the reinstatement of State of Maryland law enforcement resources to support Baltimore City law enforcement and public safety coordination efforts.

This comes after Baltimore has seen record drops in violent crime as a result of collaboration between police and community resource deployment.

“When we took office, we promised to mount an all-of-the-above approach to public safety,” said Gov. Moore.

“Today, we mark a continuation of that work by restoring the state’s longstanding public safety partnership with Baltimore City—one that was broken under the last administration and which will help us share personnel, data, and best practices on public safety.”

The core of the initiative centers on the State Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, along with Baltimore Police, to target crime in high-risk areas, determined by data from the Baltimore Police and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center.

Essentially, police will be highly visible in said areas in order to deter and prevent crime, focusing on firearm and narcotics offenses.

“This announcement is about using government resources in a targeted, evidence-based way in order to make our neighborhoods safer,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“We are grateful that Governor Moore has chosen to reinstate this partnership after it was eliminated by the previous administration. This is the kind of support we need for our violence intervention work, which has brought crime to record lows across the board. It takes all of us—state, city, and federal law enforcement, including the ATF, FBI, and DEA, community violence interrupters, and residents—to build on this progress and create the safer, healthier Baltimore we know is possible.”