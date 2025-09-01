BALTIMORE — Baltimore City continues to see historically low violent crime numbers in 2025.

So far this year, the city has recorded 91 homicides and 218 nonfatal shootings, which represents a 29.5% drop in murders and a 21% decrease in nonfatal shootings compared to this time last year, per Mayor Brandon Scott's Office.

The 91 homicides recorded so far this year stands as the fewest seen through the first eight months in over 50 years, the mayor's office says, with the city recording its lowest rate in August, which is historically one of the deadliest months of the year.

In August, Baltimore recorded seven homicides and 22 non-fatal shootings.

Mayor Scott's Office added that compared to last year, auto thefts are down 32%, robberies are down 26%, and carjackings are down 21%.

In a statement released Monday, Mayor Scott thanked multiple departments and agencies in Baltimore that have attributed to the low numbers.

“Baltimore has achieved historic progress, driving down shootings and homicides to historic lows, thanks to the collective efforts of the brave men and women of BPD, my Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, our great partners in the Governor’s Office, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Attorney General, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal law enforcement agencies, our community violence intervention ecosystem, and —above all—Baltimoreans across the city who have bought into our holistic, evidence-based approach to public safety,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “We are all in this together. Only together can we continue to build on and sustain these achievements.”

Mayor Scott also credited the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which was officially implemented in January 2022.

ONGOING SAGA BETWEEN GOVERNOR WES MOORE AND PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

The data release comes following the back and forth between Governor Wes Moore and President Donald Trump, which stemmed from the president referring to Baltimore as being "so far gone" when it comes to crime.

The president made that comment as he launched his takeover of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police, stating that the local government "failed to maintain public order and safety."

He also said that he wants to send the National Guard to other cities, including Baltimore.

Governor Moore has consistently pushed back against the president and had even invited him to take a walk in Baltimore.

"He meant it in a derogatory tone," said President Trump. "I'm the President of the United States. Clean up your crime, and I'll walk with you."

Since denying the invitation, President Trump has called the city a "deathbed" and "hellhole."

Governor Moore has said that he will not activate the National Guard for "theatrics." He added he would like federal assistance, but not in the way the president is offering.