Gov. Moore announces direct cash assistance program for expectant mothers

BALTIMORE — Maryland wants to help struggling mothers and babies by giving families direct cash assistance.

Governor Moore was in Cherry Hill today to announce a partnership that focuses on reducing child poverty and improving maternal health.

The state is partnering with the bridge project to provide direct cash support to expectant mothers in Cherry Hill, Park Heights, and Hagerstown.

150 mothers can apply to receive about $20,000 a year over 3 years to help cover things like rent, groceries, childcare, and baby supplies.

“Make sure that child is coming up in a strong supportive home," Gov. Wes Moore.

"Make sure that home exists in a strong, supportive community.”

The program will also connect mothers with services including SNAP, WIC, doula support, and postpartum care.