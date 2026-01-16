Gov. Moore and Sec. of Transportation Duffy meet to discuss rebuild of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

WASHINGTON D.C. — Governor Wes Moore met with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in Washington D.C. on Thursday to discuss the reconstruction of two major infrastructure projects in Maryland — the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the American Legion Memorial Bridge.

In a joint statement released following their meeting, the two said it was agreed to accelerate the reconstruction of both bridges. No specifics were given on possible new completion dates.

In September, Duffy sent Moore a letter, expressing concerns over the cost to rebuild the Key Bridge. The initial cost estimate following the collapse was around $1.9 billion, with a completion date of 2028.

In November, the MDTA sent out a revised estimate of both the cost and timeline to rebuild. The agency now estimates it will cost between $4.3 and $5.2 billion and the timeline was pushed back to 2030.

In the joint statement, Moore and Duffy said they made "significant progress on cost sharing for the Francis Scott Key Bridge to ensure fairness."