Schedule for Key Bridge rebuild already pushed back, with construction costing billions more, per the MDTA

BALTIMORE — The completion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild has already been pushed back, with the cost needed for repairs more than doubling initial estimates, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The MDTA stated that the costs to repair the bridge has risen to around $4.3 to $5.2 billion, with an anticipated open-to-traffic date in late 2030.

Initially, the bridge was expected to reopen in 2028, with the state of Maryland requesting $1.9 billion from the federal government to help with repairs.

But according to Acting Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Samantha J. Biddle, "The updated cost range and schedule are directly correlated to increased material costs and to a robust pier protection system designed to protect the new Key Bridge and reduce the likelihood of a future ship strike to the bridge's foundational piers."

READ: US Transportation Secretary highlights DEI, cost concerns on Key Bridge rebuild

"The new Francis Scott Key Bridge isn't just a local infrastructure project - it's vital to our nation's economy and will connect the Baltimore region to economies throughout the United States and the world. Although rebuilding will take longer than initially forecasted and cost more, we remain committed to rebuilding as safely, quickly and cost effectively as possible," Biddle said.

Officials say national economic conditions were also a factor in the changes to the rebuild costs and timeline, adding that the initial estimates were released less than two weeks after the Key Bridge fell.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, which is noted in a release sent by the MDTA, highway construction costs have increased 72% in the last five years, which also led to an uncertain construction and bonding market across nationwide.

Pre-construction activities, updated data points, and advanced design — which were not made available just days after the tragedy — are now being used to determine an appropriate estimated cost and schedule for the Key Bridge project, per officials.

Officials added that once negotiations are finished with Kiewit, the design builder for the bridge, the MDTA believes the final costs will reflect what the estimates project currently.

Maryland is also still in a legal battle with the owners and managers of the DALI ship to recover costs to help rebuild the Key Bridge.

A lawsuit filed in August alleged that the ships collision with the bridge was caused by the owners negligence, stating that a "defective design" is what led to the loss of power on the ship.

RELATED: DALI owners sue ship manufacturer, claim 'defective switchboard' led to power loss that caused bridge collapse

The MDTA expressed that the suit is an effort to also minimize the burden on federal taxpayers.

If the lawsuit goes in favor of the state of Maryland, any funds recovered will "be used upon receipt to reduce liability on the bridge's reconstruction from the emergency fund."

The National Transportation Board of Safety is expected to release its marine investigative report into the Key Bridge collapse on Tuesday, November 18.

READ MORE: More details on Key Bridge crash and collapse to be released in November

A full statement from Governor Wes Moore can be read below: