BALTIMORE — A group of people prayed for peace in Baltimore on Friday night.

A procession of hearses traveled down North Avenue for the 10th annual "Thou Shall Not Kill" Ride for Peace.

Funeral homes, police, and neighbors traveled along with a central message:

"If this doesn't stop, you're gonna end up in the back of one of these," said organizer Corey Larkins with William Brown Funeral Home.

Funeral directors 'Ride for Peace' in Baltimore

Larkins told WMAR-2 News that funeral homes see firsthand what crime does to communities.

"You get tired of seeing parents cry over their children."

All of this comes amidst a steep decline of crime in Baltimore, the city seeing the lowest amount of homicides it's had in 50 years.

"It's still too high, but it's still a start to bring it down," Larkins said.

Commissioner Richard Worley joined the event, telling us that the drop in crime is a testament to perseverance.

"The biggest part of all of it is the community. Without the community's support, nothing that we could do or anyone else could do would really make a difference," Worley said.

Along the way, the procession stopped at different intersections to pray.

But the stops weren't random, each one in an area where the community was recently hit with a tragedy.

"When we get to Penn North, it's a very powerful prayer because we all know there was an opioid crisis there a couple weeks ago. But even in the past years, we've had the community come out in large numbers on those corners," Larkins told us.

He said they're planning on having different events throughout the year in hopes of accomplishing their goal of ending the violence.