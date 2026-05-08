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From Greenmount Avenue to Camden Yards: Baltimore honors Tupac Shakur's legacy

Tupac Shakur Way.jpeg
WMAR
Tupac Shakur Way.jpeg
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BALTIMORE — It was a big night for Orioles fans — the gates opened at Camden Yards for Tupac Bobblehead Night.

The first 20,000 fans received one, honoring the late rapper who spent his teenage years at Baltimore School for the Arts.

But the Orioles and the city did more than just a giveaway for fans.

 

WATCH: Baltimore celebrates Tupac's legacy with Orioles Bobblehead Night and street dedication

Baltimore honors Tupac Shakur's legacy

 

On Friday, Mayor Brandon Scott rededicated part of Greenmount Avenue as Tupac Shakur Way.

The spot is outside where Tupac lived in Pen Lucy in North Baltimore.

His sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, who runs the Tupac Shakur Foundation, also unveiled a peace pole.

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The foundation plants them in communities to promote peace and resolution instead of violence.

It was Set's first time in Baltimore in 40 years.

She says she has more in store and wants to make up for lost time.

"Our plan and mission is to unify with the on-the-ground organizations here in this community. Follow students from kindergarten to college. We dedicate our resources, our brain, our heart, and our funds to children coming from this community, living through this community," Set said.

She adds that she's making this commitment to the community that helped raise her and her brother.

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