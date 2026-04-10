BALTIMORE — As Black Maternal Health Week begins, an organization is working to make sure new moms feel supported long after the baby arrives.

DMC Promise Foundation Inc. is hosting its 2nd annual Postpartum Shower on April 17 at Morgan State University.

The free event brings together mothers, healthcare professionals, and community partners for a day focused on wellness and education. This year's theme: You Are the Reason.

Free postpartum shower provides support to mothers long after delivery Local group hosting a "Postpartum Shower" for moms during Black Maternal Health Week

“Mom is often forgotten about once the baby is here,” said Tamira Dunn, CEO of DMC Empowering Health Services. “The baby shower is great, everyone's showering mom with gifts, but afterwards no one's worried about mom and her mental health. Even when the baby is here they may be calling to say, well how's the baby doing? But not necessarily how are you doing."

Attendees can expect workshops focused on postpartum care, along with opportunities to relax and recharge. This year’s event also includes meditation, chair massages, and facials.

"Sometimes they don't even know that they're going through depression. Like why am I crying, I love my baby, I wanted my baby but what's wrong with me? So having those conversations with their doctors is helpful for them and having more education around postpartum depression and even postpartum anxiety as well," Dunn said.

Participants will also have access to community resources, giveaways, raffle prizes, and food. DMC Promise Foundation says the event is about building a community rooted in healing and support.

"I can relate more, I'm definitely more empathetic towards moms because of certain things that I have experienced," Dunn said.

Dunn miscarried 15 weeks into her pregnancy. After the loss, she created Elijah's Hope Foundation, which holds an annual infant loss walk.

Tamira Dunn

Their fund supports grieving women and doctoral students studying reproductive health.

Dunn's work as CEO of DMC Empowering Health Services, focuses on perinatal and maternal mental health, creating safe spaces through workshops, panel discussions, and community-driven programming.

DMC Empowering Health Services

DMC's Postpartum Shower is working with several organizations, including Morgan State University, My Sister’s Keeper, the Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute, Pampers, Amazon, M&T Bank, Baltimore Healthy Start, Postpartum Support International Maryland Chapter, and the University of Maryland Department of Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences.

You can reserve your spot here.