Four Baltimore police officers indicted on assault and misconduct charges by the State's Attorney's Office

BALTIMORE — On Monday the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City announced indictments of four Baltimore police officers on charges ranging from second-degree assault, false statement, false report, and misconduct in office.

Officer Kevin Dugan is being charged with five counts of misconduct in office, for which there is no maximum penalty.

Officer Kevin Hilton is being charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office. This carries a penalty of up to 10 years and/or a fine of $2,500.

Officer Mordechai Mandelbaum is being charged with False Report, False Statement, and two counts of Misconduct in Office.

Officer Menachem Rosenbloom is being charged with Second-Degree Assault, False Report, False Statement, and four counts of Misconduct in Office, all arising from the same incident as Officer Mandelbaum’s charges.

A false report carries a penalty of up to six months and/or a $500 fine; a false statement carries a penalty of up to six months and/or a $500 fine; second-degree assault carries a penalty of up to 10 years and/or a fine of $2,500.

“These indictments are the result of months of careful and thorough investigation conducted by my Public Trust & Police Integrity Unit in conjunction with the Baltimore Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau. I want to specifically acknowledge the unwavering level of cooperation demonstrated by the detectives in BPD’s Public Integrity Bureau, whose partnership with our prosecutors is essential to ensuring these matters are investigated fully and fairly,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.