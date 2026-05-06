Former UMMC pharmacist indicted for allegedly hacking computers to spy on female coworkers

BALTIMORE — A former pharmacist at the University of Maryland Medical Center was indicted after allegedly hacking hundreds of computers to watch women undress.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say 41-year-old Matthew Bathula is charged with two counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer and one count of aggravated identity theft while working as a pharmacy clinical specialist.

In April 2025, a class action lawsuit was filed alleging Bathula targeted at least 80 of his coworkers, most of whom were women pharmacists, residents, and other medical professionals.

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Court documents allege Bathula accessed their computers using passwords and usernames taken from UMMC computers and was able to gain access to their personal email, texts, photo libraries, and "private and sensitive electronically stored information."

The indictment states Bathula began accessing the information in July 2016 and continued until September 2024.

Bathula used multiple cyber intrusion techniques such as keylogging, cookie managers, mailbox-rule creation, and file masquerading to gain access to personal and professional accounts of people who were current or former employees, those in a relationship with a current or former employee, and others affiliated with UMMC.

According to the indictment, through his various methods, Bathula gained access to the victims' online services such as Google Photos, iCloud photos, Gmail, and Microsoft 365, as well as social media accounts.

From February 2023 to July 2024, Bathula allegedly installed spyware on one or more of UMMC's computers, which allowed him to conduct video surveillance of people present at UMMC. He recorded victims without their consent, including people who were breast pumping.

“Bathula’s alleged actions are a reprehensible invasion of privacy. He betrayed the trust of his employer and co-workers, as he gained access into the private worlds of nearly 200 victims without their knowledge or consent,” Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said. “We, along with our law-enforcement partners, are committed to holding individuals accountable who commit cybersecurity crimes, thereby harming unsuspecting people.”

“Matthew Bathula is accused of weaponizing technology to spy on hundreds of unsuspecting victims for eight years,” Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, FBI Baltimore Field Office, said. “I am proud of the swift and thorough response by FBI Baltimore’s team of investigators who handled this case with urgency, care, and sensitivity. They worked diligently to identify and notify each of the 195 victims, who are located around the country, in just four months. The FBI will always investigate, pursue, and hold accountable those who hide behind screens and keyboards to exploit and violate the privacy of others.”

If convicted, Bathula faces up to 10 years in federal prison for unauthorized access to a protected computer pertaining to UMMC, five years for unauthorized access to a protected computer pertaining to the victims, and a maximum of two years for aggravated identity theft.