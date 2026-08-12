Former BPD officer pleads guilty to stealing money through fake sick notes

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Harrison Brandon will avoid jail time and will receive two years of probation. He has also been ordered to complete 120 hours of community service, along with paying $469 in restitution.

This stems from an incident in August 2024 when Brandon submitted a fake doctor's note to receive sick pay.

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The indictment says this scheme happened on five separate occasions. Brandon and two other officers are accused of manipulating their time to collect wages they did not earn, stealing from the taxpayers who fund their salaries.

After learning there was an investigation into his actions, Brandon resigned from the force.

He was indicted on one count of theft between $100 and $1,500, two counts of misconduct in office, and two counts of identity fraud.