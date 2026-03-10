Baltimore Police officers accused of stealing public wages through timesheet manipulation

BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore City Police officers are facing charges in separate cases related to wage theft, according to the City's State's Attorney's Office.

In a statement provided via press release, State's Attorney Ivan Bates alleges Lieutenant Welai Grant, Sergeant Mark Rutkowski, and former officer Harrison Brandon manipulated their time to collect wages they did not earn, stealing from the taxpayers who fund their salaries.

"Public servants take an oath to serve our communities with integrity and accountability. When that trust is broken, it undermines the very foundation of public service," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said. "Our office has a duty to hold anyone who steals public dollars accountable, and these indictments reflect our commitment to ensuring that the law is applied fairly and equally to everyone, regardless of their position."

Charges Each Officer Was Indicted On

Lieutenant Welai Grant

According to the indictment, Lt. Grant was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and assigned to the Southern District. Following her promotion, she allegedly stopped showing up for overnight shifts while continuing to log those hours on her timesheet and collect pay for them.

The indictment lists eight separate occasions this occurred between September and November 2025.

She was indicted on one count of theft between \1,500and1,500and25,000 and two counts of misconduct in office. If found guilty, she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines on the theft charge.

Sergeant Mark Rutkowski

Sgt. Rutkowski allegedly began manipulating his time between October 2024 and February 2025. The indictment alleges he clocked in when he left his house and did not clock out until he returned home, accumulating small amounts of overtime pay for hours he did not work.

He also allegedly logged onto another employee's computer to cancel his own leave, which triggered both overtime and "penalty pay" for the canceled leave.

He was indicted on one count of theft between \1,500and1,500and25,000 and three counts of misconduct in office, carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison or $10,000 in fines.

Former BPD Officer Harrison Brandon

According to the indictment, Brandon allegedly submitted fake doctor's notes beginning in August 2024 to obtain sick leave pay. The indictment alleges this occurred on five separate occasions.

Upon learning an investigation had been launched into his alleged actions, Brandon resigned from the force.

He was indicted on one count of theft between $100 and $1,500, two counts of misconduct in office, and two counts of identity fraud.

If found guilty of all charges, Brandon will face a max penalty of one year in prison or a $500 fine for each identity fraud charge, and six months in prison or a $500 fine for the theft charge.

Statements From City Leaders

Mayor Brandon Scott

“The alleged actions of these officers undermine the safety of our residents and represent a misuse of their hard-earned tax dollars,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “We take our responsibility to protect Baltimoreans seriously, and we are committed to holding anyone who puts them at risk accountable—especially those sworn to protect our communities.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley

“Two of the police officers charged today are current members of this department and have allegedly defrauded the communities we are sworn to protect and serve,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “These investigations, led by our Public Integrity Division in partnership with the State’s Attorney’s Office, send a clear message that this conduct will not be tolerated. We will continue to hold officers accountable while preserving the trust placed in this Department.”