Five people shot in the city overnight as Mayor announces expansion of Gun Violence Reduction Strategy

BALTIMORE — Five people were shot across the city of Baltimore in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

A man and a woman were shot in the 1500 block of West Fayette Street just before 10 p.m., and both are expected to survive their injuries.

Less than a half hour later, a 37-year-old man was found in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Just after 1:30 a.m., another man was found shot, this time in the 4000 block of Ridgecroft Road.

Police were then called to a hospital when a 32-year-old man had come in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Preliminarily, police believe he was shot near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Mount Holly Street.

This came as the Mayor announced Friday morning, alongside city leaders, an expansion of the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy into the BPD's Northern District.

The city has seen a reduction in homicides and non-fatal shootings over the past few years, though this year's numbers are about the same as last year's.

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"Together we're changing the narrative and creating a safer Baltimore," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley on Friday, during the announcement.

BPD has recorded 32 homicides so far for 2026, down three from the 35 at the same time last year. Its year-to-date total for non-fatal shootings is 82, exactly on par with the year-to-date total from last year.