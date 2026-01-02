A deeper dive into the numbers behind Baltimore City's historic drop in crime

BALTIMORE, Md. — With 2025 behind us, we're taking a look at the decreasing numbers of homicides and non-fatal shootings over the course of the year, as compared to previous years.

This was 31.4% fewer than the total for 2024, which was 194.

Baltimore Police changed the way they counted historical homicides in December of this year, which changed the numbers over time. Read more about this development here.

Even with the change in the numbers, we can still see the significant decline over the last few years.

Breaking down the data, the majority of murder victims were Black men, and the average age was just over 34.

In nearly 88% of homicides in Baltimore City in 2025, a gun or firearm was used.

The Brooklyn neighborhood saw the most murders this year, with 8, followed by Central Park Heights, where 7 people were killed, and Bel Air-Edison with 6 murders.

We've mapped out where these homicides (dark purple), as well as non-fatal shootings (red), have happened throughout the year.

Non-fatal shootings are also down year over year, by about 24%, according to BPD.

Here's what Mayor Brandon Scott had to say about the historic decrease:

Despite the progress made in Baltimore over the last few years, the City still lost 133 to violence. To their families, friends, neighbors, and communities, they are not just a number.

These are the faces of many of the lives lost in 2025:

Not Just a Number 2025

You can also click here to view our full gallery.