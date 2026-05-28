Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze that spread through East Baltimore rowhouses

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are currently battling a three-alarm rowhouse fire in East Baltimore.

A spokesperson with Baltimore City Fire told WMAR-2 News the call came in for reports of a dwelling fire at 12:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guilford Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported fire showing from a 2½-story middle-of-group rowhouse, with fire on the second and third floors.

The spokesperson added that the fire extended to adjacent homes, which prompted the call for a third alarm after fire was showing through the roofline at the back of the homes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.