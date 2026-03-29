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Firefighter among three injured in Northwest Baltimore apartment fire

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Baltimore City Fire Department
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Posted

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured including a firefighter following an apartment fire in Northwest Baltimore Saturday night.

Around 8:39 p.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department was sent to the 2100 block of Garrison Boulevard for an apartment fire.

The fire was later upgrade to a two-alarm fire.

Officials say three people were injured, including one firefighter. All of their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Multiple residents have displaced as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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