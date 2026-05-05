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Fire crews respond to acid leak from a rail car in South Baltimore

Hazmat at the rail yard
Baltimore City Fire Department
Hazmat at the rail yard
Posted

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation in South Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department received a call from CSX for a reported hydrochloric acid leak from a rail car in the 800 block of Chesapeake Ave. and 9th St.

Crews began to identify and contain the source of the leak.

Officials say the leak has been contained within the rail yard and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

There were no injuries reported.

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