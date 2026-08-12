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Fecal matter, graffiti force closure of Baltimore's Ambrose Kennedy Pool

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BALTIMORE — Ambrose Kennedy Pool is closed today, Wednesday, August 12, due to vandalism Baltimore Rec and Parks announced.

Officials say fecal matter was found in the pool, which requires staff to run the filtration system to properly treat and sanitize the water.

Graffiti was also reported at the facility.

The pool is expected to reopen for normal operating hours on Thursday, August 13.

This isn't the first Baltimore pool to close this summer.

Patterson Park Pool has closed twice this summer due to similar issues.

In June, the Walter P. Carter Pool was closed after officials say they found glass in the pools.

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